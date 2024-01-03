Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,215 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $22,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $297,849,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,744,000 after purchasing an additional 885,308 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $180.07 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.50 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.47.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.