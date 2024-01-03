Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,812 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $21,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.1 %

TEL stock opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.61 and a 200 day moving average of $131.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.