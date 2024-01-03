Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,185 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $21,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $751,000. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 8,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 35,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $191.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.73.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.