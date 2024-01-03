Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,776 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Hess worth $23,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HES opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hess

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.