Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,514 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $20,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.87. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.