Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $24,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.93. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

