Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $107,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 342,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $379.60 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

