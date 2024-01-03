Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $26.15 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $26,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $992.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $951.79 and its 200 day moving average is $898.34. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $623.58 and a one year high of $1,018.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

