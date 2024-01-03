Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $22.45 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

