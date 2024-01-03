Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $21.33 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244,940 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Copart by 110.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

