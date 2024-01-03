Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $21.14 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Paychex worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.86. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

