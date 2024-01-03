Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $19.89 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $19,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 81,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 150,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPG opened at $143.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.