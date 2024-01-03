Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $19.43 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

PRU opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.75.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

