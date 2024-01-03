Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $19.26 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $237.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

