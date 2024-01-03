Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $19.04 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Newmont worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Newmont by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Newmont by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,183 shares of company stock valued at $848,656 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

