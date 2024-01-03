Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,199 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in American International Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

