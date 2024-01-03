Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $25,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.