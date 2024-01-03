Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $21,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 276,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 47,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of D stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on D

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.