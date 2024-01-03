Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $20,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

