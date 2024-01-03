Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 71,968 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,968 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of ONEOK worth $20,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Trust CO bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $666,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in ONEOK by 66.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 51,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 715,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,398,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7,702.2% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.