Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

