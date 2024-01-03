CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.36.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.90% and a negative net margin of 95.24%. Equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

