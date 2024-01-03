Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

