Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading Down 0.1%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €98.00 ($107.69) and last traded at €98.84 ($108.62). Approximately 24,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €98.90 ($108.68).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

(Get Free Report)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.