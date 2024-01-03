Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH opened at $102.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 168.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

