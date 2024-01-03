Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capri Stock Up 0.2 %

Capri stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.06. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Capri Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Capri by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Capri by 26.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

