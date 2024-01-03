Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €29.56 ($32.48) and last traded at €29.56 ($32.48). 28,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.72 ($32.66).

Cancom Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.06.

About Cancom

(Get Free Report)

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.