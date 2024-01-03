Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

