Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $154.50

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$154.50 and traded as high as C$166.60. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$166.55, with a volume of 407,875 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$166.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$157.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$154.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0928086 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.