Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $15.15 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

