Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 48,818 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.