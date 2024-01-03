Callahan Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

