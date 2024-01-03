Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 2,151 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $37,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 687,314 shares of company stock valued at $230,001,476. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $889.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.28 and a twelve month high of $361.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on META. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

