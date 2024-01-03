Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

