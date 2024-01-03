Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,414 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after acquiring an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after acquiring an additional 263,477 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

