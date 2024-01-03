Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $2,012,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $1,837,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $1,016,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $511,000.

NYSEARCA TJUL opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

