Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after purchasing an additional 773,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,611,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after buying an additional 385,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 310,230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

