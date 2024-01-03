Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $76.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

