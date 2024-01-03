Brokers Issue Forecasts for Imperial Oil Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Imperial Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $57.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,632,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after buying an additional 70,144 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 14.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 296.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 132,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

