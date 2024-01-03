Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) PT at C$54.47

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of TRP opened at C$52.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.84. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$58.56. The stock has a market cap of C$54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1607717 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,657.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

