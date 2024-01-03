Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Target Price at $484.07

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $484.07.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th.
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $455.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $448.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.78.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
