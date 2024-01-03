Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Price Target at $39.82

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,875 shares of company stock valued at $486,630. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $350,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,892,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,820 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $35,572,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,563 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,600,000 after purchasing an additional 837,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.76%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

