Bridgeworth LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 273,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,596,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,548,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 328,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,593,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average is $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

