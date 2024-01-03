Bowen Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BOWNU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 8th

Bowen Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BOWNU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 8th. Bowen Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Bowen Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Bowen Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BOWNU stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Bowen Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowen Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

About Bowen Acquisition

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

