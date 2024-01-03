BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of BIOL opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 503.34% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BIOLASE by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

