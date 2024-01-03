Bill Few Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.3% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $345.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

