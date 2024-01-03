Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 612 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.4% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average is $156.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

