Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €34.98 ($38.44) and last traded at €34.82 ($38.26). Approximately 25,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.68 ($38.11).

Bilfinger Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.13 and its 200 day moving average is €33.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

