BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Trading Down 0.6%

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.05 and last traded at C$18.18. 215,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 382,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.29.

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.23.

