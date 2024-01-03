Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $385.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

